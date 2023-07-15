BJD’s Koraput unit divided over Jhina Hikaka’s appointment?

Akhaya Mishra By

Express News Service

JEYPORE: The recent appointment of former MP Jhina Hikaka as the new president of Koraput has not exactly infused the party’s district unit with fresh energy. On the contrary, the appointment has not gone down well with BJD leaders of Jeypore region since Jhina belongs to Laxmipur area of Koraput.

Factionalism in Koraput BJD was evident during a recent event to welcome the party’s new district president at Koraput town. Most of the BJD leaders of Jeypore including Bishnu Patra, Rama Raul and Anup Patra, all supporters of former minister Rabi Narayan Nanda, were missing from the event. They were reportedly not invited to the function.

Anup said, “We were neither invited to the event nor informed about it. However, BJD leaders of Jeypore met the new district president at another place and greeted him separately.” Sources said the Jeypore BJD leaders are unhappy as the party has been choosing the district president from Koraput since the last many years. Jhina’s predecessor Ishwar Panigrahi was also from Koraput region. It is believed that Jhina was selected for the post due to his loyalty to Ishwar.

BJD insiders informed that resentment is brewing in the party’s Jeypore unit as they feel the high command is ignoring them. The Jeypore leaders feel despite toiling to strengthen BJD in Koraput for over three decades, they are not being given importance by the party.

The silent discontent is likely to worsen in the coming days as the general elections are drawing close. The disgruntled leaders and workers of Jeypore are waiting for Rabi Nanda to return to Koraput before chalking out their next course of action. Rabi is currently outside the state for some medical emergency.

However, senior BJD leader and former vice-chairman of Jeypore municipality Surya Narayan Rath ruled out any differences in the party over selection of Jhina. “All of us are disciplined soldiers of BJD. We will work together under the new president to further strengthen the party and develop the tribal region,” he added. In the last general elections, the BJD won in four of the five Assembly seats in Koraput - Jeypore, Koraput, Pottangi, Kotpad and Laxmipur.



