CB chargesheet in Naba Das murder a waste paper: Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari

The final chargesheet says accused Gopal Das murdered the former minister as he feared he would be killed by Naba and his supporters.

Published: 15th July 2023 09:06 AM

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari on Friday termed the Crime Branch’s chargesheet in former health minister Naba Das’ murder case as a ‘waste paper’. Addressing mediapersons here, Pujari said after going through the chargesheet thoroughly, he felt the CB made efforts to hide the truth instead of unravelling the mystery behind Naba’s murder.

The final chargesheet says accused Gopal Das murdered the former minister as he feared he would be killed by Naba and his supporters. “In my 40 years career as a lawyer, I have never come across a case in which a man kills someone anticipating his own murder,” he said.

The CB has also mentioned three other incidents to establish its claim. The chargesheet mentions that there was an altercation between the accused and Naba’s supporters. Similarly, the former minister didn’t pay heed when Gopal approached him with an application of his nephew. In another incident, the accused stopped Naba’s followers during vehicle checking, leading to an argument. These are not adequate reasons to drive someone to commit a crime like murder, he said.

“The investigation conducted by the Crime Branch is useless and its chargesheet a waste paper. There are many missing links in the chargesheet which will help the accused go scot free,” the MP added.

