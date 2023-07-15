Home States Odisha

‘Cosmetic surgery is gaining popularity’

Many cosmetic procedures can be performed as day care procedures in which patients do not need admission in the hospital.

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cosmetic surgery, that was unpopular due to social as well as cultural reasons, has gained enormous popularity with changing culture and improved economy, opined experts.Senior consultant at Plastic, Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery department of Sum Ultimate Medicare Prof Jayant Kumar Dash said several procedures are now available to improve one’s appearance and self-esteem. 

“For example nose reshaping (rhinoplasty) can improve breathing, breast reduction surgery (reduction mammoplasty) may relieve shoulder pain and a tummy tuck (abdominoplasty) may help to relieve back pain. Thus it induces a sense of overall well being,” he said.Self-improvement, Prof Dash said, is no longer considered as a vulgar display of wealth in the society, rather it is an investment for better appearance leading to enhanced self-esteem and self-confidence.

Many cosmetic procedures can be performed as day care procedures in which patients do not need admission in the hospital. Though nonsurgical procedures are becoming more popular, surgical intervention produces a better and natural result and advancement in technologies have reduced the duration of hospital stay and number of stages, he added.

