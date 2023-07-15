Counter dirty tricks of Opposition, Odisha CM tells BJD young cadre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Faced with a mounting attack by BJD and Congress over functioning of the BJD government in the state and accusations of it being controlled by bureaucrats, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched a counter onslaught, slamming the Opposition for “resorting to dirty tricks and spreading false information.”

The chief minister’s statement against the Opposition political parties came at the state executive meet of the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) here where he asked the student activists to counter the misinformation campaign. “The Opposition believes in false narratives to mislead the people. It is essential to counter this with ‘information’ to keep the people out of their dirty tricks,” he said.

The statement has assumed significance ahead of the 2024 elections when the BJP and Congress have targeted the chief minister and government over the visit of 5T secretary VK Pandian to different places of the state to review progress of projects and announce new schemes. Questions are also being raised on the functioning and performance of the state government.

Though the chief minister did not spell out what the ‘misinformation campaign and dirty tricks’ of the Opposition were, a senior BJD leader told this paper that during the last three to four months, BJP and Congress have focused on a single agenda - the 5T secretary. Earlier in a meeting of senior leaders at Naveen Nivas, the CM had also emphasized on countering the Opposition propaganda aggressively, he said.

In his virtual speech, the chief minister asked the BCJD activists to counter the Opposition by taking the development works of the state government to the people. “We are now in the midst of a glorious phase of transformation in Odisha. We have put in place one of the biggest transformation initiatives in the history of Odisha,” he said.

The chief minister said during the last 23 years, infrastructure on education has been strengthened and the number of universities has increased from six to 18. There are 11 government medical colleges with many more in the pipeline. “Odisha is now the second best state in the entire country in attracting investments. We have received investment offers of more than Rs 10 lakh crore with a potential of creating more than 10 lakh jobs,” he said.

At the executive committee meeting of the Biju Yuva Janata Dal, the chief minister had also asked party leaders to go to the people with the welfare measures of the government. A senior leader said that the party is getting into election mode and the state executive of the Biju Mahila Janata Dal has been convened on July 22. The state executive meet of the BJD is likely to be held before the month-end, he added.

BHUBANESWAR: Faced with a mounting attack by BJD and Congress over functioning of the BJD government in the state and accusations of it being controlled by bureaucrats, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched a counter onslaught, slamming the Opposition for “resorting to dirty tricks and spreading false information.” The chief minister’s statement against the Opposition political parties came at the state executive meet of the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) here where he asked the student activists to counter the misinformation campaign. “The Opposition believes in false narratives to mislead the people. It is essential to counter this with ‘information’ to keep the people out of their dirty tricks,” he said. The statement has assumed significance ahead of the 2024 elections when the BJP and Congress have targeted the chief minister and government over the visit of 5T secretary VK Pandian to different places of the state to review progress of projects and announce new schemes. Questions are also being raised on the functioning and performance of the state government.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Though the chief minister did not spell out what the ‘misinformation campaign and dirty tricks’ of the Opposition were, a senior BJD leader told this paper that during the last three to four months, BJP and Congress have focused on a single agenda - the 5T secretary. Earlier in a meeting of senior leaders at Naveen Nivas, the CM had also emphasized on countering the Opposition propaganda aggressively, he said. In his virtual speech, the chief minister asked the BCJD activists to counter the Opposition by taking the development works of the state government to the people. “We are now in the midst of a glorious phase of transformation in Odisha. We have put in place one of the biggest transformation initiatives in the history of Odisha,” he said. The chief minister said during the last 23 years, infrastructure on education has been strengthened and the number of universities has increased from six to 18. There are 11 government medical colleges with many more in the pipeline. “Odisha is now the second best state in the entire country in attracting investments. We have received investment offers of more than Rs 10 lakh crore with a potential of creating more than 10 lakh jobs,” he said. At the executive committee meeting of the Biju Yuva Janata Dal, the chief minister had also asked party leaders to go to the people with the welfare measures of the government. A senior leader said that the party is getting into election mode and the state executive of the Biju Mahila Janata Dal has been convened on July 22. The state executive meet of the BJD is likely to be held before the month-end, he added.