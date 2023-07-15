Eight hurt, 1 critical in bus mishap in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: At least nine persons suffered injuries, one of them grievously, after a Kolkata-bound bus was hit by a truck on NH-16 in Jaleswar here on Thursday night. The mishap took place late in the night near Shantia bypass. Bus driver Manoj Nayak said he applied brakes suddenly after coming across a freshly-constructed speed bump on the NH. A truck trailing behind crashed into the bus. The impact was so severe that the bus overturned.

Eight passengers and the bus conductor sustained injuries in the mishap and were rushed to Jaleswar community health centre. While the passengers were discharged after preliminary treatment, the conductor was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack after his condition worsened. Police said at least 37 persons including the driver and conductor were inside the bus which was on way to Kolkata from Bhubaneswar. The truck has been seized and investigation is underway.

BALASORE: At least nine persons suffered injuries, one of them grievously, after a Kolkata-bound bus was hit by a truck on NH-16 in Jaleswar here on Thursday night. The mishap took place late in the night near Shantia bypass. Bus driver Manoj Nayak said he applied brakes suddenly after coming across a freshly-constructed speed bump on the NH. A truck trailing behind crashed into the bus. The impact was so severe that the bus overturned. Eight passengers and the bus conductor sustained injuries in the mishap and were rushed to Jaleswar community health centre. While the passengers were discharged after preliminary treatment, the conductor was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack after his condition worsened. Police said at least 37 persons including the driver and conductor were inside the bus which was on way to Kolkata from Bhubaneswar. The truck has been seized and investigation is underway.