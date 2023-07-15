Home States Odisha

Implemented projects worth over Rs 6,000 crore in Bhubaneswar: Aparajita

As Bhubaneswar MP, Sarangi said, she has also managed ensure sanction of 55 Pradhan Mantri Jana-Aushadhi Kendra for the constituency.

Published: 15th July 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Aparajita Sarangi

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state capital has received projects worth over Rs 6,000 crore in the last four years, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said here on Friday.Releasing a report card on her term of four years as a parliamentarian, she said the work on foot-over-bridges (FOBs) at Satsang Vihar and Nayapalli will start soon while the FOB at Hansapal is expected to be completed by December this year.

“With the blessing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and support from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, I have succeeded in implementing projects worth Rs 6,462 crore in Bhubaneswar Parliamentary constituency,” the MP said.

Sarangi said she has succeeded in bringing 30 vehicle under pass projects, nine flyover, four FOB  along with a capital region ring road project for the Bhubaneswar constituency. The total cost of the projects is around Rs 6,305 crore. If Khurda town bypass road project is also taken into consideration, the total budget outlay of all the projects will go up to Rs 6,462.79 crore, she said.  

Under MPLAD and CSR investments, the MP said she has ensured installation of 1,854 solar lights and 36 solar high mast lights and 281 drinking water systems in temples, schools and public places.  “I have been monitoring the progress of the projects sanctioned and executed in Bhubaneswar, every week,” Sarangi said.

She said the construction of FOB at Satsang Vihar is likely to start from August. As Bhubaneswar MP, Sarangi said, she has also managed ensure sanction of 55 Pradhan Mantri Jana-Aushadhi Kendra for the constituency. At least 42 such kendras are already functioning in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp