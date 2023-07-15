Implemented projects worth over Rs 6,000 crore in Bhubaneswar: Aparajita

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state capital has received projects worth over Rs 6,000 crore in the last four years, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said here on Friday.Releasing a report card on her term of four years as a parliamentarian, she said the work on foot-over-bridges (FOBs) at Satsang Vihar and Nayapalli will start soon while the FOB at Hansapal is expected to be completed by December this year.

“With the blessing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and support from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, I have succeeded in implementing projects worth Rs 6,462 crore in Bhubaneswar Parliamentary constituency,” the MP said.

Sarangi said she has succeeded in bringing 30 vehicle under pass projects, nine flyover, four FOB along with a capital region ring road project for the Bhubaneswar constituency. The total cost of the projects is around Rs 6,305 crore. If Khurda town bypass road project is also taken into consideration, the total budget outlay of all the projects will go up to Rs 6,462.79 crore, she said.

Under MPLAD and CSR investments, the MP said she has ensured installation of 1,854 solar lights and 36 solar high mast lights and 281 drinking water systems in temples, schools and public places. “I have been monitoring the progress of the projects sanctioned and executed in Bhubaneswar, every week,” Sarangi said.

She said the construction of FOB at Satsang Vihar is likely to start from August. As Bhubaneswar MP, Sarangi said, she has also managed ensure sanction of 55 Pradhan Mantri Jana-Aushadhi Kendra for the constituency. At least 42 such kendras are already functioning in the city.

