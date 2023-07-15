Home States Odisha

Low pressure to end patchy monsoon run in Odisha

The system is expected to trigger widespread rainfall and give a much needed push to farm activities in the state which have moved at a sluggish pace due to the bleak monsoon.

Published: 15th July 2023 08:58 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as scanty rains pose a risk to agricultural activities in Odisha, formation of a low pressure is expected to end the long run of a patchy monsoon.A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over north-west Bay of Bengal around July 16 and intensify into a low pressure area around July 19. It is also likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 48 hours and move west-northwestwards towards central India, across Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The system is expected to trigger widespread rainfall and give a much needed push to farm activities in the state which have moved at a sluggish pace due to the bleak monsoon.Between June 1 and July 14, Odisha received 248.4 mm rain which is 28 per cent short of the average for the period. Kalahandi has recorded a 66 pc shortfall, while 16 other districts have received deficit rain.

Only Deogarh has recorded excess showers and 12 other districts have received normal showers between June 1 and July 14.“Some parts in the state received rainfall on Friday under influence of the cyclonic circulation. The rainfall activity will continue and is expected to increase from Sunday onwards,” said Umasankar Das, scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

