Mother, son die of electrocution in Odisha's Balasore

Published: 15th July 2023 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BALASORE: A 55-year-old woman and her son died of electrocution at Bhograi village in Odisha's Balasore district, police said Saturday.

According to police, Kartik Sethi, 35, of Bhograi village was electrocuted while cutting an iron rod with an electric cutter machine.

His mother tried to rescue him by pulling him, but she too was electrocuted on Friday. Both of them were immediately taken to a nearby hospital by villagers but doctors declared both of them brought dead. A case of unnatural death has been registered, police said.

