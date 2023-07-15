Home States Odisha

NGT orders prosecution of former Tangi tehsildar in illegal mining case

The EC was computed by the joint committee constituted to ascertain allegations of illegal mining beyond the lease areas by a lessee in the said quarries.

Published: 15th July 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

mining, illegal mining

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a case of unlawful mining in the Sahadaghai laterite stone quarries under Tangi tehsil in Khurda district, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the state government to initiate criminal prosecution against the then tehsildar for the illegal extraction mining outside the lease area by the lessee from June 2021 to November 2022.

The NGT’s East Zone bench in Kolkata also directed the state authorities to recover within one-month Rs 7.25 crore environmental compensation (EC) from the lessee Patitapaban Barik after giving him opportunity of hearing. The EC was computed by the joint committee constituted to ascertain allegations of illegal mining beyond the lease areas by a lessee in the said quarries.In a petition, one Dillip Kumar Samantara of Ranpur and two others had alleged that the illegal mining was being done by the lessee in connivance with the tehsildar Tangi, causing heavy loss to the state exchequer.  

“In the present case, we find that the then Tahasildar, Tangi, had deliberately concealed material facts regarding the status of the area in question from the State authorities as well as State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Odisha, and failed to check and prevent illegal mining carried out by the lessee in area outside the lease area. We are, therefore, satisfied that the then Tahasildar, Tangi, is also liable for prosecution under the Odisha Minor Minerals Concession Rules 2016 Rules, 2016”, the bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar and Dr Afroz Ahmad observed in its July 6 order, a copy of which was available on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT Tangi tehsildar illegal mining case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp