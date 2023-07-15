NGT orders prosecution of former Tangi tehsildar in illegal mining case

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a case of unlawful mining in the Sahadaghai laterite stone quarries under Tangi tehsil in Khurda district, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the state government to initiate criminal prosecution against the then tehsildar for the illegal extraction mining outside the lease area by the lessee from June 2021 to November 2022.

The NGT’s East Zone bench in Kolkata also directed the state authorities to recover within one-month Rs 7.25 crore environmental compensation (EC) from the lessee Patitapaban Barik after giving him opportunity of hearing. The EC was computed by the joint committee constituted to ascertain allegations of illegal mining beyond the lease areas by a lessee in the said quarries.In a petition, one Dillip Kumar Samantara of Ranpur and two others had alleged that the illegal mining was being done by the lessee in connivance with the tehsildar Tangi, causing heavy loss to the state exchequer.

“In the present case, we find that the then Tahasildar, Tangi, had deliberately concealed material facts regarding the status of the area in question from the State authorities as well as State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Odisha, and failed to check and prevent illegal mining carried out by the lessee in area outside the lease area. We are, therefore, satisfied that the then Tahasildar, Tangi, is also liable for prosecution under the Odisha Minor Minerals Concession Rules 2016 Rules, 2016”, the bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar and Dr Afroz Ahmad observed in its July 6 order, a copy of which was available on Friday.

