Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches Mukhya Mantri Sabha Gruha scheme

The chief minister laid the foundation stone and launched several projects at a cost of Rs 33.58 crore on the occasion.

Published: 15th July 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik launching the scheme virtually from Bhubaneswar| Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched the ‘Mukhya Mantri Sabha Gruha (Chief Minister’s Meeting Room)’ in western Odisha districts.As per official sources, 2,000 kalyan mandaps and auditoriums will be constructed under the scheme at a cost of Rs 25 crore. The scheme which will be taken up under the 5T initiative of the state government aims at promoting socio-cultural activities of the people.

Stating that the development of western Odisha has always been in the focus of the state government, the chief minister said the budget of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) has been doubled for the purpose. “I have been meeting the people’s representatives of the region regularly on development projects to be taken up by the government,” he added.

The chief minister said the state government has implemented various schemes and projects in the agriculture, industry, mining, education and art and culture for economic upliftment of the people of the area as the western region plays a crucial role in development of the entire state.

Besides, works on transformation of Maa Samaleswari, Harisankar and Nrusinghnath temples are going on and steps are being taken up. All the projects are being implemented through the Chief Minister’s Office, he added. The chief minister laid the foundation stone and launched several projects at a cost of Rs 33.58 crore on the occasion. The projects include Gadiajor bridge in Balangir, town hall in Titlagarh, eco museum in Bargarh, auditorium in Deogarh, students’ hostel of Brajmohan high school in Kalahandi and auditorium of GM College in Sambalpur.

