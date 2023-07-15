Parents allege poor quality school meals in Odisha, headmaster blames rising vegetable price

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Parents on Friday gheraoed Pujariguda government upper primary school in Nabarangpur’s Umerkote block alleging provision of substandard mid-day meals (MDM) to students even as the headmaster blamed skyrocketing vegetable prices for the quality downgrade.

The agitating parents claimed that the school authorities are serving poor quality noon meals to students. As the food is substandard, students do not want to eat in the school and are returning home for lunch. At least 123 students are enrolled in Classes I to VIII in the school.

School cook Sangita Bhotra alleged that she was not being given adequate amount of oil, vegetables and spices for cooking the noon meals. “I have informed the school headmaster in this regard several times but to no avail,” she claimed.

Resident of Pujariguda village Basanta Pujari said apart from serving low quality mid-day meals, the school authorities are sending students to fetch firewood. “As Bhaskel dam is situated near the school, it is dangerous to send the children outside to collect firewood.”

Pujari further said parents have repeatedly brought these issues to the notice of the headmaster. However, he is not paying heed to the complains. The parents demanded that the headmaster should be transferred from the school immediately. “If the demand is not met soon, we will be forced to lock the school gate,” they threatened.

In his defense, headmaster Baikuntha Nath Mohapatra said the school is not being able to provide adequate vegetables for the MDM due to the sharp rise in prices. Contacted, block education officer of Umerkote Bikash Chandra Sarkar said after receiving complaints from parents, he went to the school and inspected the quality of mid-day meals. “I found some deficiencies. Appropriate action will be taken in this regard,” he added.

UMERKOTE: Parents on Friday gheraoed Pujariguda government upper primary school in Nabarangpur’s Umerkote block alleging provision of substandard mid-day meals (MDM) to students even as the headmaster blamed skyrocketing vegetable prices for the quality downgrade. The agitating parents claimed that the school authorities are serving poor quality noon meals to students. As the food is substandard, students do not want to eat in the school and are returning home for lunch. At least 123 students are enrolled in Classes I to VIII in the school. School cook Sangita Bhotra alleged that she was not being given adequate amount of oil, vegetables and spices for cooking the noon meals. “I have informed the school headmaster in this regard several times but to no avail,” she claimed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Resident of Pujariguda village Basanta Pujari said apart from serving low quality mid-day meals, the school authorities are sending students to fetch firewood. “As Bhaskel dam is situated near the school, it is dangerous to send the children outside to collect firewood.” Pujari further said parents have repeatedly brought these issues to the notice of the headmaster. However, he is not paying heed to the complains. The parents demanded that the headmaster should be transferred from the school immediately. “If the demand is not met soon, we will be forced to lock the school gate,” they threatened. In his defense, headmaster Baikuntha Nath Mohapatra said the school is not being able to provide adequate vegetables for the MDM due to the sharp rise in prices. Contacted, block education officer of Umerkote Bikash Chandra Sarkar said after receiving complaints from parents, he went to the school and inspected the quality of mid-day meals. “I found some deficiencies. Appropriate action will be taken in this regard,” he added.