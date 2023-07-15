Sundagarh embarks on drive to improve birth of girl child 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Sundagarh administration has decided to crack down on illegal sex determination and abortion to improve sex ratio as well as spread awareness on the girl child.

Sex ratio at birth is pegged at 966 girls for 1000 boys in the tribal-dominated district where a host of rural and urban pockets have emerged as areas of concern reporting live birth of female babies at 823.

Chairing a joint meeting of District Advisory Committee and District Task Force Committee on Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC & PNDT) Act, 1994 on July 11, Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali instructed strict enforcement against illegal sex determination and abortion. Besides, reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to legal action and conviction of perpetrators was also decided.

As per the Health Management Information System (HMIS), the SRB had marginally dropped to 966.3 in 2022-23 from 969 in 2021-22. In 2020-21, the SRB was 964. Sundargarh chief district medical and public health officer (CDM&PHO) Dr SK Mishra said Sundargarh has improved the SRB and added certain rural, semi-urban and urban pockets with low birth rate of girl children are in focus and sustained drive has been launched to improve the situation.

Sources said there is little or no discrimination for girl child in tribal households adding, in almost all tribal households birth of female babies are welcome as assets. They claimed the problem of discrimination for girl children largely lied among non-tribal and some affluent yet conservative families.

Report card

Bonai sub-divisional hospital reported worst SRB at 823 in 2022-23

SRB of Subdega and Lefripada blocks reported at 861 and 862 respectively

SRB of Nuagaon block was 878

S’garh sub-division reported a high SRB at 1,010

SRB for Bisra, Kutra, Koida and Lathikata blocks between 1,009 and 1,093

ROURKELA: Sundagarh administration has decided to crack down on illegal sex determination and abortion to improve sex ratio as well as spread awareness on the girl child. Sex ratio at birth is pegged at 966 girls for 1000 boys in the tribal-dominated district where a host of rural and urban pockets have emerged as areas of concern reporting live birth of female babies at 823. Chairing a joint meeting of District Advisory Committee and District Task Force Committee on Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC & PNDT) Act, 1994 on July 11, Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali instructed strict enforcement against illegal sex determination and abortion. Besides, reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to legal action and conviction of perpetrators was also decided. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per the Health Management Information System (HMIS), the SRB had marginally dropped to 966.3 in 2022-23 from 969 in 2021-22. In 2020-21, the SRB was 964. Sundargarh chief district medical and public health officer (CDM&PHO) Dr SK Mishra said Sundargarh has improved the SRB and added certain rural, semi-urban and urban pockets with low birth rate of girl children are in focus and sustained drive has been launched to improve the situation. Sources said there is little or no discrimination for girl child in tribal households adding, in almost all tribal households birth of female babies are welcome as assets. They claimed the problem of discrimination for girl children largely lied among non-tribal and some affluent yet conservative families. Report card Bonai sub-divisional hospital reported worst SRB at 823 in 2022-23 SRB of Subdega and Lefripada blocks reported at 861 and 862 respectively SRB of Nuagaon block was 878 S’garh sub-division reported a high SRB at 1,010 SRB for Bisra, Kutra, Koida and Lathikata blocks between 1,009 and 1,093