Unnatural death cases rise but Mangalabag police station in Odisha struggles with staff crunch

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Mangalabag police station here has unenviable distinction of registering the most unnatural death (UD) cases in the state, thanks to its jurisdiction over SCB medical college and Hospital.Around eight to 10 UD cases are registered daily with almost the bulk received from the hospital. Over 17,000 UD cases have been registered at the police station in the last seven years, sources said.

At least 2,026 such cases were registered in 2016; 2,058 in 2017; 2,412 in 2018 and 2,555 in 2019. The number of cases had declined to 2,311 during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The cases further increased to 2,726 in 2021 and 2,833 in 2022.The cases reported from the hospital, which cannot be classified as natural causes are referred to as unnatural deaths and treated as medico legal cases (MLC). These include accidents, homicides, suicides, violent deaths (both intentional and unintentional), falls, poisoning or overdose (both deliberate and accidental), and drowning.

However, even though the cases are increasing year after year, progress in investigation into the MLCs has been tardy owing to shortage of staff. Generally, unnatural death cases are investigated by an officer of the rank of sub inspector (SI) or assistant sub-inspector(ASI). Earlier while as many as eight SIs and 12 ASIs were posted at the police station, at present it has six SIs and eight ASIs. Similarly, the medical police outpost at the hospital is yet to be upgraded to deal with the growing number of MLCs.

Apart from staff crunch, delay in receipt of postmortem and viscera reports is also hindering the progress of investigation of unnatural death cases. “While it is taking five to six months for receiving postmortem report from the hospital, viscera report takes a year in some cases,” said a senior police officer.The burden of unnatural death cases pending a the police station is also hampering law and order and traffic management in areas within its jurisdiction.

