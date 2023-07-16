17 nursing students admitted to hospital in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: At least 17 girl students of a private nursing college in Koraput were admitted to SLN Medical College and Hospital, Koraput on Saturday after they complained of vomiting and diarrhoea. Around 30 girls complained of feeling sick since Thursday after allegedly consuming hostel food. However, the 17 students admitted to the hospital are stable, as per hospital authorities.

According to sources, three girls’ hostel and one boys’ hostel function under Koraput College of Nursing, a private institution near the SLN MCH, Koraput. On Thursday, the hostel inmates were served food from the hostel mess managed by the college management.Since then, students have been complaining of diarrhoea and vomiting.The affected students alleged that the poor quality curd served on the day led to food poisoning.

On the day, the district health administration officials sent a medical team to the college to treat the students besides prevent further spread of the disease.However, nursing college principal Tilatamma Mohanty refuted the allegation about poor quality food given to students. She attributed the problem to consumption of street food by the students.

Koraput chief district medical officer (CDMO) Arun Padhi informed that the girls had consumed contaminated food that led to diarrhoea and vomiting. “We will soon take up the matter with the concerned college authorities and health administration for further action,” he said.

