30 minutes of rainfall inundates Cuttack

CUTTACK: Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC’s) claim of being prepared for monsoon was shattered to smithereens on Saturday morning as many residential areas of the city fell prey to severe waterlogging in just half-an-hour spell of rain.Over 80 residential areas of the city were waterlogged due to choked drains prompting CMC authorities to engage de-watering pump sets to deal with the situation.

The worst affected areas were Patapola, Makarabag Sahi, Mahalaxmi Sahi, Meria Bazar, Gamadia, Kesharpur, Dhobi Lane, Sutahat Paradeshi Street, Sutahat Tala Sahi, Dagabar Sahi, New Rausapatana, Rovers Street and PHD Colony near Annapurna Theatre where overflowing water of main storm water channel (MSWC)-1 gushed into houses in low-lying areas making residents’ lives miserable.

“MSWC-1 was blocked for the box drain project and overflowed following rain from 8 am to 8.30 am. The sewage water gushed through different branch drains, inundated the residential areas and entered the houses. I came to school wading through knee-deep drain water and am waiting for water to recede to return home,’ said Batakrishna Das (48), a teacher of Makarabag Sahi.

Sumati Patnaik and Priti Sinha of the locality said they had to move all their household articles to safer places. “We took shelter at a double-storey building nearby as our houses were submerged in chest deep drain water,” they said.

Residents of the affected areas blamed the negligence of CMC for the situation. Though both mayor Subhas Singh and CMC commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan visited the box drain project site and took stock of the situation, had precautionary measures been taken, water from the main drain would not have gushed back to residential areas through different branch drains.

Though CMC staff cleared the blockade at MSWC-1 by 11 am, excess water is yet to recede from the affected localities, the residents alleged. “Huge quantity of garbage, faeces and drain insects are floating in our locality,”rued residents of Sutahat Tala Sahi.

Singh said while the blockages in MSWC-1 have been cleared, around 200 de-watering pump sets have been engaged in the affected localities for draining water. “We are emphasising on completion of the box drain project by this year-end. It has been decided to continue the work even during monsoon,” he said.

