ABVP demands students union elections in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After NSUI, members of ABVP - BJP’s students wing - on Saturday demanded resumption of students union elections in the state. Stating the higher education system in the state has only deteriorated over the years, ABVP members told media persons that stopping students elections in the state to create an academic atmosphere in campuses is a vague excuse by the ruling government. “Incidents of ragging, corruption, academic degradation in campuses are for everyone to see,” they said.

In the absence of student unions, Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD), the students wing of ruling BJD, has formed campus committees in every university and autonomous colleges. Alleging students from campuses are being taken to meetings of 5T secretary VK Pandian, the ABVP members questioned the need for such meetings instead of allowing them to attend classes.

The members threatened to take to the streets and stage dharna in front of Naveen Niwas if no decision on students union elections is taken by the government soon. On Friday, the state unit of Congress’ students union, NSUI, had demanded resumption of students union elections in all higher educational institutes. Prior to that on Thursday, BJD’s Khandapada MLA and editor of Sambad Soumya Ranjan Patnaik had criticised the state government over the cancellation of students’ union elections. Meanwhile, there has been no word from the state government on the conduct of students union elections this year.

