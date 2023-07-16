Home States Odisha

Identity of dead youth found after DNA test, three detained 

Binjharpur police during investigation came to know about a youth’s body recovered from a pond and contacted the counterpart for more information.

Published: 16th July 2023

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Police on Saturday detained three youths in connection with the death of a 19-year-old youth who was found dead after he went missing a month back. The three suspects, reportedly friends of the youth, were identified as Chandan Sahoo, Vicky Rana and Raju Patra. The youth identified as Kartik Rana of Bairibag village within Binjharpur police limits in Jajpur district was missing from home since a month. His identity could be established after a DNA test on Friday.

According to his family, Kartik left home for work on June 15 with three of his friends. When he did not return home till night, his family members tried to contact him on phone but it was switched off. They searched for six days to trace him but to no avail. On the seventh day,  they filed a missing report with  Binjharpur police on June 21.

Meanwhile, the body of a youth with multiple injuries was recovered from a pond at Kalimegha under Jajpur Town police limits on June 16. As the body was not identified and there was no missing report of any youth with the police till then, assuming it was unclaimed, local police registered an unnatural death case and  conducted a postmortem. Later, they buried the body at Baruni padia burial ground on June 19.

Binjharpur police during investigation came to know about a youth’s body recovered from a pond and contacted the counterpart for more information. Soon police exhumed the remains of the body from the burial ground on June 23. Police took samples for DNA match following which Kartik’s identity was established.

