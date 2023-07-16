Is someone pulling the strings in Odisha BJP?

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Without a team of his own after nearly four months of taking the new assignment of BJP state president, Manmohan Samal seems to be not in control of the party organisation as yet.While speculation within the party has gained ground that someone else is pulling the strings, it is becoming increasingly uncomfortable for Samal to lead an organisation where important posts are still being occupied by leaders appointed by his predecessor Samir Mohanty. Mohanty is believed to owe allegiance to a group which is not very inclined towards the incumbent president.

Interestingly, Samal is cordial to Mohanty and takes his assistance whenever required. The duo worked in close coordination during the bypoll to Jharsuguda Assembly constituency.Samal hoped his request to party’s national president JP Nadda during his May visit to New Delhi for appointment of new office-bearers and functionaries of BJP frontal organisations will be realised during the two-day visit of BJP national general secretary and Odisha in-charge Sunil Bansal to the state.

Instead of discussing organisational issues and appointment of new office-bearers, Bansal took a review of the outcome of month-long Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan undertaken by the party to mark the ninth year of completion of Modi government at the Centre. On the second day of his stay, Bansal took stock of the organisational strength and preparedness of the party with Prabharis and Vistaraks of 12 Lok Sabha seats, which the BJP lost in the 2019 election.

“We thought he had come here to give a final shape to the list of names submitted by Samal to Nadda for different party posts after due consultations with state leaders, MLAs and MPs. Since he did not broach the matter during his stay, we have the feeling a powerful force within the party is not happy with the team Samal had proposed,”sources in the party said.

Samal is not given a free hand which he badly requires in an election year because he wanted a complete overhaul of the party organisations including appointment of new district unit presidents. “In such a situation forces inimical to Samal will have less say in party matters and even during selection of candidates for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. This is matter of concern for those who have been running the party at their sweet will,” said another source in the party.

