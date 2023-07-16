Man gets 10 years in jail for raping minor in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Additional district and sessions judge-cum presiding officer of Special Court under POCSO Act, Baripada, Sumita Jena on Saturday sentenced a 31-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for abducting and raping a minor in 2015.

The convict, Guru Prasad Murmu, belongs to Niranjan village within Rairangpur Rural police limits.The court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Murmu and an additional jail term of three months if he failed to pay. Besides, the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) was directed to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the rape survivor.

The public prosecutor (PP) said that the minor lived with her mother and brother at Sungadia village within Baripada town police limits. “Murmu was reportedly in a love relationship with the minor. On March 3, 2015 while her mother and brother was asleep, he took the minor to a deserted place and raped her. Police rescued the minor from a house and her medical tests confirmed rape,” he added.

BARIPADA: Additional district and sessions judge-cum presiding officer of Special Court under POCSO Act, Baripada, Sumita Jena on Saturday sentenced a 31-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for abducting and raping a minor in 2015. The convict, Guru Prasad Murmu, belongs to Niranjan village within Rairangpur Rural police limits.The court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Murmu and an additional jail term of three months if he failed to pay. Besides, the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) was directed to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the rape survivor. The public prosecutor (PP) said that the minor lived with her mother and brother at Sungadia village within Baripada town police limits. “Murmu was reportedly in a love relationship with the minor. On March 3, 2015 while her mother and brother was asleep, he took the minor to a deserted place and raped her. Police rescued the minor from a house and her medical tests confirmed rape,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });