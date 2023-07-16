Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen inaugurates eco-park at Barabakhra

The ecopark also has a children’s park and a memorial of Veer Surendra Sai with sculptures on major incidents of his life.

Published: 16th July 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

VSS Memorial inside Ecopark adjoining Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: An ecopark developed at Barabakhra pilgrimage site adjoining the Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually on Friday. Set up by the Hirakud wildlife division at the cost of Rs 1.76 crore, the eco-park will serve the twin purpose of providing a dedicated space to people for picnicking and help the local community eke out an alternative livelihood.

Funded by Western Odisha Development Council  (WODC), the park has all amenities for picnickers and will be managed by an 11-member committee including nine women under the supervision of the wildlife division.

Barabakhra has a healthy population of chowsingha, sambar and leopard and movement of tiger has also been seen in the past. As this part of the sanctuary is connected to Chhattisgarh forest, it acts as a corridor for movement of wild animals. But at the same time, thousands of pilgrims and visitors from different parts of the state and Chhattisgarh arrive at Barabakhra every year for picnicking at the caves and waterfall, leading to plastic pollution in the wildlife habitat.

In the ecopark, visitors can now avail restaurant and drinking water facilities, toilets and parking space. It also has 10 dedicated picnic zones that can accommodate 500 people at a time. If they want to cook food, they can pay a token amount to locals and take utensils on rent and also pay them to get the area cleaned after the picnic is over.  The ecopark also has a children’s park and a memorial of Veer Surendra Sai with sculptures on major incidents of his life.

DFO (Wildlife) Anshu Pragyan Das said not only the wildlife and visitors but the local community members will also benefit from the park. “From this year onwards, villagers will manage the ecopark in an eco-friendly manner and earn alternative livelihood which will further reduce their dependence on sanctuary and uplift their socio-economic status,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Barabakhra Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp