Odisha draws up PM-USHA plan for higher education growth

The scheme focuses on helping varsities to become multi-disciplinary education hubs

Published: 16th July 2023 09:57 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Ministry of Education will soon be relaunching the third phase of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan as PM-Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) to improve higher education scenario in states, Odisha has decided to focus on districts having low gross enrolment ratio to implement the Central scheme.

PM-USHA focuses on helping varsities become multi-disciplinary education and research universities (MERU) and provide development grants to colleges and universities. Besides, the scheme has a provision for opening new model degree colleges. Under the MERU component, only 35 accredited state universities in the country will be given Rs 100 crore each to take up multi-disciplinary education and research.

At a recent meeting on the scope of the scheme, senior officials of the Higher Education department suggested for the MERU component, Sambalpur university and Maharaj Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo university at Mayurbhanj having valid NAAC grade may be considered for the funding.

Besides, it was decided that Fakir Mohan university and Berhampur university’s eligibility for MERU funding will be examined. As far as grants for strengthening universities are concerned, the authorities suggested to consider Kalahandi university, Rajendra university at Balangir, Vikram Dev university at Jeypore, Khallikote university at Ganjam for the purpose.Prior to implementation of the PM-USHA scheme, Odisha government will be required to sign an MoU with the Centre for implementing the National Education Policy-2020 in the state by 2026.

What’s in Offing?

PM-USHA will reach out to remote areas, LWE areas, aspirational districts, areas with low GER
State govt will be supported for gender inclusion, equity Initiatives, ICT, enhancing employability through skill upgradation
State will also be supported for creation of new model degree colleges

