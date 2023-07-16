Home States Odisha

Odisha: Under-trial prisoner dies in custody, family alleges murder

Jailer Dandapani Patra, however, refuted the charges of murder and said as per the symptoms, cardiac arrest is suspected to be the reason of Behera’s death.

BERHAMPUR: An under-trial prisoner (UTP) died allegedly under mysterious circumstances at a special sub-jail in Bhanjanagar of Ganjam district on Saturday. The deceased identified as 40-year-old Charan Behera from Tanarada village of Ganjam was lodged in the jail five days back for involvement in a theft case.

However, the family of the deceased alleged that Behera was murdered. Arrested by Bellaguntha police in connection with a theft case on July 11, Behera was found in an unconscious state on Saturday morning and rushed to a hospital in Bhanjanagar. During treatment, he succumbed.

After getting information, Behera’s family reached the hospital and alleged that he was murdered. “We suspect he died after jail authorities thrashed him badly.  His body was replete with wounds at several places,” the elder son of the deceased alleged. “We demand a high-level inquiry into the incident and justice for the family. Adequate compensation must be given to us for the untimely demise of our father,” he said.

Jailer Dandapani Patra, however, refuted the charges of murder and said as per the symptoms, cardiac arrest is suspected to be the reason of Behera’s death. Bhanjanagar police have registered a case and the body sent for autopsy. Investigation into the case is on, the jailer added.

