Parents lock teachers in school as mark of protest in Odisha

The students and guardians alleged that with shortage of teachers, teaching and learning are badly affected.

Published: 16th July 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Parents of children studying in Jayaram Government High School at Karilopatna village in Kendrapara district locked all the teachers in the headmaster’s office on Saturday demanding the appointment of more teachers in the institution. The school has been running with only 10 teachers since 2021.

As per reports, the student strength of the school stands at 534 but the school has only 10 teachers instead of the required 23.The students and guardians alleged that with a shortage of teachers, teaching and learning are badly affected. The school does not have clerks and peons too. During the protest, the guardians raised slogans against the alleged apathy of the officials concerned and sought immediate attention to the issue.

“The locals forcefully locked us in a room, demanding more teachers and other staff for the school. We informed about the incident to the block education officer,” said headmaster Narayan Prasad Mantri.Explaining the anger of the locals, former sarpanch of Karilopatna gram panchayat Sukant Sahoo said, “The teaching staff crunch has had an adverse impact on the quality of education and affects students’ career. Our repeated requests to address the issue have been falling on deaf ears.”   

“We will continue the agitation if our demands are not met,” said Rangadhar Dalai, a villager.Contacted, block education officer of  Marsaghai Prafulla Kumar Swain said he was informed about the strike by guardians. “Many parents forcefully locked the teachers in one of the rooms of the school on Saturday demanding appointment of  more teachers. We will soon look into the issue,” he added.

