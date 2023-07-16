Rains return, to stay for a while this time in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Fresh rain-bearing systems reactivating the monsoon came as welcome news for the parched farm sector but raised flashfloods and waterlogging worries for the government.With heavy showers expected to be triggered by back-to-back systems, the Special Relief Commissioner’s office asked collectors to keep field level officials ready at strategic locations which are prone to flash floods and waterlogging. The field officials were directed not to leave district headquarters since a low pressure area is likely to form next week and trigger widespread rainfall in the state.

In urban places, low-lying areas might witness waterlogging and inundation and urban local bodies were instructed to keep drains and storm water channels de-congested to avoid flooding, the SRC advisory said.

However, agricultural activity is expected to pick pace as rainfall activity revived in the state on Saturday after a relatively dry first half of the month. Many places received rainfall under influence of

a cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal.

Rayagada, Jagatsinghpur and Keonjhar received 165 mm, 132.6 mm and 121 mm respectively.

The twin city residents woke up to a rainy morning and light showers continued throughout the day. Bhubaneswar received 46.4 mm and Cuttack 24 mm rainfall on the day.Meanwhile, the regional met office issued warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in seven districts on Sunday. The national weather forecaster predicted heavy showers in the state for four days and thereafter the rainfall activity is expected to increase under influence of the low pressure.

BHUBANESWAR: Fresh rain-bearing systems reactivating the monsoon came as welcome news for the parched farm sector but raised flashfloods and waterlogging worries for the government.With heavy showers expected to be triggered by back-to-back systems, the Special Relief Commissioner’s office asked collectors to keep field level officials ready at strategic locations which are prone to flash floods and waterlogging. The field officials were directed not to leave district headquarters since a low pressure area is likely to form next week and trigger widespread rainfall in the state. In urban places, low-lying areas might witness waterlogging and inundation and urban local bodies were instructed to keep drains and storm water channels de-congested to avoid flooding, the SRC advisory said. However, agricultural activity is expected to pick pace as rainfall activity revived in the state on Saturday after a relatively dry first half of the month. Many places received rainfall under influence of a cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal. Rayagada, Jagatsinghpur and Keonjhar received 165 mm, 132.6 mm and 121 mm respectively. The twin city residents woke up to a rainy morning and light showers continued throughout the day. Bhubaneswar received 46.4 mm and Cuttack 24 mm rainfall on the day.Meanwhile, the regional met office issued warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in seven districts on Sunday. The national weather forecaster predicted heavy showers in the state for four days and thereafter the rainfall activity is expected to increase under influence of the low pressure.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });