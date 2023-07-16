Veer Sai’s birthplace to be developed at Rs 6.41 cr, college revamp gets Rs 27.75 cr

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Khinda, the birthplace of the legendary freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai, in Sambalpur district will be transformed into a prominent tourism destination. The chief minister has approved Rs 6.41 crore for the project, informed secretary 5T, VK Pandian, during his two-day visit to the district, on Saturday.

On the first day, Pandian went to Khinda and paid tribute to the freedom fighter. He interacted with the locals regarding the development of Khinda and informed the CM. Subsequently, the chief minister took up the matter with senior officials of the government and directed the Tourism department to examine and process the proposal. The project ‘Development of Veer Surendra Sai Birth Place at Khinda, Sambalpur’ was approved by the CM within an hour and a sanction letter worth Rs 6.41 crore issued simultaneously.

Under the project, which will be implemented on 1.945 acre of land, a statue of Veer Surendra Sai besides a Smrutee Sadan will be constructed. This apart, the library and the museum will be renovated.Prior to his Khinda visit, the 5T secretary visited Kuchinda, where he interacted with the public and heard their grievances. He also visited Sambalpur and interacted with the public at Mandlia ground, where a large number of kendu leaf pluckers were present. Addressing the gathering, Pandian announced that the chief minister will soon give good news to them. He also informed that the work on the redevelopment of Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur city will be completed by December this year.

The 5T secretary later held an interaction with college students at Dhankauda ground and informed that the CM has approved to include all colleges of Sambalpur district under 5T transformation. “An amount of Rs 27.75 crore has been sanctioned for 59 colleges in the district,” Pandian declared.

The officer also visited Maa Ghanteswari Temple and discussed temple development and pilgrim facilities which are currently underway. He was accompanied by special secretary to CM, R Vineel Krishna, IG, Deepak Kumar, district collector Ananya Das and SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo, besides senior officials of the district during his visit.

