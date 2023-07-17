Home States Odisha

Congress workers protest suspension of Biswal in Odisha

On the other hand, former chairman of Jagatsinghpur municipality and local Congress leader Biplab Chaudhury said no person is above the party.

Published: 17th July 2023 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Congress workers staging demonstration in Jagatsinghpur on Sunday | Express

Congress workers staging demonstration in Jagatsinghpur on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The local unit of Congress on Sunday staged a demonstration and burnt the effigy of OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak protesting the suspension of former MLA Chiranjib Biswal for anti-party activities. Hundreds of Congress workers led by the party’s Naugaon block president Niranjan Beura staged a dharna and warned to intensify protests at different places in Jagatsinghpur Assembly constituency if the Congress leadership did not revoke Biswal’s suspension soon.

Terming the action against Biswal as unfortunate, district Congress president Natabar Barik said his suspension is a great loss as he had played a key role to strengthen the party’s base in Jagatsinghpur.On Saturday, Congress workers resorted to protest in Jagatsinghpur town and also burnt the effigy of Pattanayak demanding the withdrawal of Biswal’s suspension order.

On the other hand, former chairman of Jagatsinghpur municipality and local Congress leader Biplab Chaudhury said no person is above the party. “Biswal has not been terminated but suspended. Hence, there is an opportunity for him to work for the party,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Sarat Pattanayak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp