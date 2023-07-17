Congress workers protest suspension of Biswal in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The local unit of Congress on Sunday staged a demonstration and burnt the effigy of OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak protesting the suspension of former MLA Chiranjib Biswal for anti-party activities. Hundreds of Congress workers led by the party’s Naugaon block president Niranjan Beura staged a dharna and warned to intensify protests at different places in Jagatsinghpur Assembly constituency if the Congress leadership did not revoke Biswal’s suspension soon.

Terming the action against Biswal as unfortunate, district Congress president Natabar Barik said his suspension is a great loss as he had played a key role to strengthen the party’s base in Jagatsinghpur.On Saturday, Congress workers resorted to protest in Jagatsinghpur town and also burnt the effigy of Pattanayak demanding the withdrawal of Biswal’s suspension order.

On the other hand, former chairman of Jagatsinghpur municipality and local Congress leader Biplab Chaudhury said no person is above the party. “Biswal has not been terminated but suspended. Hence, there is an opportunity for him to work for the party,” he added.

