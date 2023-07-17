Fake job racket busted in Odisha, nine arrested

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Balasore police busted a job fraud racket with the arrest of nine persons on Sunday. Fifteen mobile phones, three signed blank cheques, a bus, five four-wheelers and Rs 22,500 cash were seized from their possession. While six of the accused are from Odisha, the rest three belong to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. All of them are aged between 25 and 40 years. Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said on a tip-off, police intercepted some vehicles near Baruni Bridge on NH-16 on Sunday morning and interrogated the occupants. Based on the information provided by them, Talasari-Udaipur Marine police raided a lodge and arrested the accused.

The accused had contacted some aspirants of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination scheduled to be held on Sunday. They had assured the aspirants to provide fake question papers for CGL examination and land them government jobs in exchange for a huge amount of money ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh through cheques. The accused had asked the aspirants to come to Balasore and even collected original documents, mobile phones and blank signed cheques from them.

