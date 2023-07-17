Four arrested for murder of 20-year-old in Odisha's Bargarh

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Bargarh police on Sunday arrested four persons in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Suraj Das of Mangla Jhupdi, whose body was found near Gandhi Chowk in Bargarh town on July 15. Police said the motive behind the murder was to seek revenge.

The accused have been identified as Akash Paik (21) and his brother, Banty Paik (27) of Bramhchari besides Kaju Bhoi (21) of Nuapada and Tarun Barik (26) of Bishipara, all under the Bargarh Town police station.

Police said the accused Akash revealed that around six months back, he was assaulted by Suraj which made him feel angry. Though the incident was not reported in the police station, Akash was nursing a grudge to take revenge and ultimately got the support of his associates to commit the crime.

Speaking to the media, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Bargarh, Tapan Mohanty said police began investigating the matter after the brother of the deceased lodged a complaint that Suraj’s body was lying along the road near Gandhi Chowk.

“We found it to be a murder case. The CCTV footage showed the involvement of Akash besides his brother Banty and Kaju. The accused Tarun Barik assisted the trio in the crime,” the officer said adding, Tarun had also given shelter to the three accused after the murder. All four accused have been arrested.

Police further explained that on the day of the crime, the accused had taken Suraj to their home in Brahmchari and assaulted him there. Later, they also took Suraj to the Kantapali canal and assaulted him with sticks and stones, killing him on the spot. But to mislead the police, they dumped the body near Gandhi Chowk. The criminal antecedents of the accused persons are being verified, police added.

Police have also seized stones, bamboo sticks and towels used in the crime. Besides, a mobile phone and a two-wheeler have also been seized from the possession of the accused.

