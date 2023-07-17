Home States Odisha

Four-year-old mowed down by pick-up van in Odisha

A critically injured Dipsarani was rushed to the nearby hospital but succumbed while undergoing treatment.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A four-year-old girl was mowed down by a pick-up van at Gandaguda village in Madadua gram panchayat within Adava police station limits in Gajapati district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Dipsarani Nayak.

Sources said the van carrying vegetables was stationed at the marketplace to sell the products to villagers. The deceased had also accompanied her father Lusyan Nayak to the market. After selling the vegetables, when the driver started the vehicle to leave, unaware that the girl was standing at the rear, he allegedly ran over her.

A critically injured Dipsarani was rushed to the nearby hospital but succumbed while undergoing treatment. Tension prevailed in the area following her death as irate locals detained the driver of the vehicle and demanded compensation for the girl’s family. The girl’s father alleged that the mishap took place because of careless driving.

On being informed, the inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Adava police station Subrat Panda and his team reached the spot, seized the vehicle, and took the driver into custody. The IIC pacified the villagers and assured them of an impartial inquiry.

