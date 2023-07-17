Fresh systems to reduce rain deficit in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Back-to-back weather systems are expected to reduce the rainfall deficit significantly in Odisha. Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area formed over north Odisha, adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on Sunday. The system triggered rainfall in parts of the state on the day, and under its influence showers are expected to occur in western districts on Monday.

Another cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal around Tuesday. The system is expected to intensify into a low pressure and trigger widespread rains in the state.“Rainfall activity is expected to further increase from Thursday onwards due to the likely formation of a fresh cyclonic circulation,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das.

The rainfall deficit between June 1 and July 15 was 28 per cent. However, the deficit has been reduced by 5 per cent due to rainfall activity in the last two days. On Sunday, Boudh received 54 mm of rainfall, Rourkela 32.1 mm and Nuapada 30.4 mm.

