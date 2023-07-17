Home States Odisha

Kanhei Katha Puraskar for Rajendra Roul in Odisha

The event is being organised in collaboration with Odisha Sahitya Akademi.

Published: 17th July 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 09:01 AM

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Young story writer Rajendra Roul will be conferred Kanhei Katha Puraskar-2023 this year for his outstanding contribution to Odia fiction and other literary activities. The award has been instituted by Kanheilal Das Smruti Sansad in memory of writer Kanheilal Das and is given to an Odia fiction writer below the age of 50 every year. Kanheilal was a trendsetter in Odia fiction in the 70s.

Rajendra Roul

Working president of the Sansad Krushna Kumar Mohanty said the award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 10,000 and a citation, will be presented to Roul on July 23 on the occasion of 76th Kanheilal Das Jayanti Samaroha at Balasore. The event is being organised in collaboration with Odisha Sahitya Akademi.

Born in 1976, Roul is a powerful voice among contemporary writers in Odia short stories. His short stories and novels are about the confession of a fake human character in the day-to-day life of a common man. He has 10 books to his credit.

