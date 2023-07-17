Home States Odisha

Odia youth a part of Chandrayaan III mission

After passing his HSC in 2010, Subhasis joined an ITI course at the Mahanadi Industrial Training Centre in Cuttack.

Published: 17th July 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Even as the excitement over successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 to the moon on July 14 continues all over the country, Odisha has one more reason to celebrate as an Odia youth from Kendrapara played a part in the feat.

Twenty-eight-year-old Subhasis Nayak is one among the many scientists and technicians from across the country who contributed to the mission at the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bangalore, a unit of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

Born and brought up at Mukundapur village under Derabish block, Nayak has been working as a technician with the Mechanical Irrigation Division of the centre since 2018. He was involved in looking after the many technicalities involved in the launch of Chandrayaan 3.

After passing his HSC in 2010, Subhasis joined an ITI course at the Mahanadi Industrial Training Centre in Cuttack. Later after completing another course at the Central Toolroom and Training Centre (CTTC) in Bhubaneswar in 2014, Nayak was selected to work as a mechanic at the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bangalore.

“I have been a part of Chandrayaan 3 project since 2018. I was at the ISRO centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh where Chandrayaan 3 was launched. The moment it began its journey towards the moon, tears of joy welled up in our eyes and we all hugged each other,” said an overjoyed Nayak.His mother Nirmala said the family is proud of Nayak’s achievement.

