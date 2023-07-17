Odisha pharmacist swindles lakhs from jail inmate’s stock play, suspended

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While sneaking phones, cash, contraband and other prohibited items into jails no longer raises any eyebrow, the discovery of online stock market trading by an inmate in connivance with a staff of Jharpada Special Jail has got the state Prisons department in a twist.

The matter, interestingly, has come to light after the under-trial prisoner complained to the jail authorities about the pharmacist swindling lakhs earned from stock trade by him. The Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services has launched an inquiry against the pharmacist Siba Shanta Samantray and suspended him over the allegations.

As per reports, a bonhomie developed between Samantray and the inmate during his visits to the jail wards. The inmate was reportedly well-versant in the online stock market trade. He struck a deal with the pharmacist and started using his mobile phone clandestinely for the purpose.

The inmate’s login information was saved on Samantaray’s mobile phone. He even had the inmate’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ID details. The pharmacist then allegedly took the opportunity and swindled lakhs by selling the shares of the inmate without his knowledge. When the inmate came to know of the matter, he revealed everything before the jail authorities.

The department conducted a preliminary inquiry which pointed to Samantaray’s involvement in the misdeed and he was suspended a couple of days back.“Samantaray has been shifted to Koraput Circle Jail so that he is not able to influence the probe launched against him at Special Jail in Jharpada,” DG, Prisons and Director, Correctional Services Manoj Kumar Chhabra told The New Indian Express.

The exact nature of the offence committed by Samantaray can be ascertained only after the completion of the inquiry. Further action will be taken against him based on the evidence, said Chhabra. Prisons department officers are also investigating how the inmate was able to use Samantaray’s mobile phone without getting noticed by the jail staff.

Meanwhile, sources said, the department has intensified its crackdown on illegal activities in jails. Transfers are being effected in case a senior officer is posted in one zone or a jail for a long period to ensure they are not able to develop any vested interest.

Recently, there was a reshuffle at the DIG level in the four zones of the department. There was also a reshuffle in the superintendent level a few days back. Sources said the Prisons department is expected to issue a reshuffle order for the jailers of various prisons in the state soon.

