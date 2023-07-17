Odisha youth hangs self after going live on Facebook

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A 24-year-old youth hanged himself to death after going live on the social media platform Facebook in Brundamal area here on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Atal Singh, a driver in a factory in Brundamal. Sources said at around midnight, Atal came live on Facebook inside his room. He was seen checking the rope tied around the ceiling fan several times. Later, he hanged himself with the rope at around 12:25 am. During the entire live session on Facebook, Atal did not say anything.

Though Atal’s family members live a few metres away from his room, they were in the dark about his extreme step. In the morning, they knocked on Atal’s door and when there was no response, entered inside by breaking the skylight. They found the youth hanging from the ceiling fan. On being informed, Brundamal police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Later, the body was sent to Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital for autopsy.

While police launched an investigation into the matter, Atal’s family said they were unaware of any problems in his life. Brundamal IIC Rajendra Sial said the phone of the deceased has been seized. So far, no evidence has been found from his phone. “We will question his close friends, acquaintances and colleagues to ascertain the cause of his suicide,” Sial added.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

