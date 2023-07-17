Home States Odisha

Rare dolphin dies in Odisha during rescue attempt

However, the personnel could not reach on time and consequently, the local fishermen took it upon themselves to rescue it after the  tidal wave receded.

Published: 17th July 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Irrawaddy dolphins

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A rare dolphin died while being rescued by local fishermen at Paradip fishing harbour on Sunday. It was approximately 4.5 feet in length and weighed around 20 to 25 kg. The dolphin was found injured in the storeroom of a stranded trawler at jetty number 4. Upon spotting the dolphin, the fishermen informed the Kujang forest department for assistance to safely rescue the mammal.

However, the personnel could not reach it on time and consequently, the local fishermen took it upon themselves to rescue it after the tidal wave receded. But by then the dolphin had died. It is suspected that it had sustained injuries, possibly from getting entangled in a fishing net or being hit by the trawler.

Later, after forest department officials reached the fishing jetty, the fishermen handed the dead dolphin over to them.  It was sent to the veterinary department for postmortem. The exact cause of death can only be ascertained once the postmortem report is obtained, said a department official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dolphin Dolphin death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp