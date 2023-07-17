Will leaders’ suspension weaken Congress?

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The suspension of two senior leaders of the Congress - Mohammed Moquim and Chiranjib Biswal has raised questions about whether such an approach of the leadership will help the organisation when elections are only months away.

Disciplinary action against the two leaders who had organisational bases in their respective areas will lead to further marginalisation of the party in a state where it has been out of power for more than two decades. Moquim and Biswal are from the coastal region of the state where Congress has almost become non-existent. The party will now find it difficult to find replacements for both of them.

While Moquim had won the 2019 Assembly elections from the Cuttack-Barabati constituency after nearly 40 years, Biswal had a solid base in Jagatsinghpur district and was a former working president of the party. Moquim was issued show cause notice for casting his vote in favour of BJP candidate Draupadi Murmu in the Presidential election in July 2022 to which he had replied. However, there was no response to his reply.

Besides, the statements of Moquim and Biswal at a function in the capital city questioning the party’s preparation for Jharsuguda bypoll and the statement that Congress has 20 chief ministerial aspirants were construed as anti-party activities by the state leadership.

Though the importance of the two leaders for Congress in the 2024 elections is well-known in party circles, the state leadership surprisingly did not initiate any step to resolve differences with them. They were not informed about any organisational activities in the Congress Bhavan and different parts of the state. Both of them were also not included in the list of star campaigners for Padampur and Jharsuguda by-polls.

Meanwhile, senior MLA Suresh Kumar Routray has opposed the disciplinary action taken against the two leaders stating they should be persuaded to return. “They were with the party and remain with the party. If necessary, I will meet the high command for withdrawal of the suspension order,” he told media persons here.

