Home States Odisha

Ganjam cops net fake doctor running clinic

Panda was arrested by Chilkagula Police in Telangana in Feb, 2020

Published: 18th July 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Subhrajit Panda

Accused Subhrajit Panda at his clinic

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A 29-year-old man, impersonating as a doctor and treating patients at a clinic without an authorised degree, in Sanakhemundi block of Ganjam district was arrested on Monday. The accused Subhrajit Panda of Sandha village in Parjang block of Dhenkanal district was running a clinic at Dengausta Chowk.

According to police, Panda was nabbed after one Simanchal Sahu of Chanameri village filed a complaint against him with Digapahandi police on July 15 alleging that he had taken his mother to Panda’s clinic where he prescribed medicines and injections. But after she was administered the injections, it adversely affected her and she became critical. She was taken to MKCGMCH in Berhampur and then referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar as her condition deteriorated.

Based on the complaint, we registered a case and raided the doctor’s clinic at Dengausta Chowk and Nayabazar in Cuttack, the residence and the parental home in Dhenkanal, said Digapahandi IIC, Dipti Ranjan Behera. “During the investigation, police recovered several fake certificates and other documents from the clinic at Dengausta Chowk. The accused has been arrested and forwarded to court on Monday,” said Behera.

Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M said when police interrogated Panda, he failed to give satisfactory answers regarding his MBBS degree and registration number. The medical degree certificate of Panda was found to be fake. Further verification revealed that Panda, completing Plus-II, prepared a fake medical degree and opened a clinic at Cuttack, around six years back.

He gathered information from various medical representatives who visited him and used this knowledge to treat people. Later he closed the clinic and left for Hyderabad where he did B.Sc Microbiology and M.Sc Microbiology, the SP informed. 

“Panda was arrested by Chilkagula Police in Telangana in February 2020 for attending a doctors’ meet posing as a member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and later released on bail,” said the SP, adding, further investigation on. 

Around six months back, he returned to Odisha, and revived his clinic at Nayabazar in Cuttack and Dengausta Chowk, posing as a specialist who has completed his education at AIIMS Delhi with a degree from a foreign university. He visited the clinic once a week and was charging ` 300 per patient, most being gullible rural people, police the SP informed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganjam district Ganjam cops fake doctor running clinic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp