No answer keys yet for BEd, MEd entrance exam in Odisha

Published: 18th July 2023 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Candidates who had appeared for the entrance examinations of Bachelor and Master of Education (BEd and MEd) courses and Bachelor of Hindi Education (BHEd) are a worried lot over the non-publication of provisional answer keys even though their test scores were announced by the Department of Higher Education on Monday.  

The entrance examination for MEd was conducted on June 10 and that for BEd and BHEd on June 11 by the State Selection Board (SSB). The SSB had informed that the provisional answer keys would be uploaded on its official website after completion of the entrance tests.

“However it hasn’t happened so far. As a result, we are unable to know whether the answers that we had written are right or wrong,” said candidate Anasuya Kanhar. Sources said provisional answer keys are published so that candidates who took the examination can check them to be sure about their answers and the marks that they can expect. 

The SSB, in its notification prior to the examinations, had stated that after publication of the provisional answer keys, candidates having any objections with regard to the questions and answers can raise it with the board through online mode. “This is the first time results have been published without the provisional answer keys,” said another examinee Sarojini Panda.

Department authorities informed that the merit list of first phase selection into the institutions offering BEd and MEd courses will be released on July 24 and admissions will be carried out from July 25 to 29. 

