Poverty cloud on student’s engineering dream in Odisha

For admission, Gulshan needs Rs 50,000, an amount which he cannot afford. “As I can’t muster up the fees, I requested some of my relatives to help me. But I met with disappointment,” said Gulshan. 

Gulsan in front of his thatched house

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Poverty has become a roadblock for 20-year-old student Gulsan Mathan who is on the verge of giving up on his dream to become an engineer despite securing 98 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains this year.

A fatherless boy of Routa village under Singiri gram panchayat in Aul block, Gulsan’s secured an All India Rank of 7797 in JEE Mains which was attempted by around 13 lakh candidates across the country. As per his ranking, he was selected to study electrical engineering at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela last month. However, Gulshan was forced to skip admission as he could not arrange Rs 80,000 for counselling.

Recently, he has been selected to join computer science engineering at Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR), Bhubaneswar. For admission, Gulshan needs Rs 50,000, an amount which he cannot afford. “As I can’t muster up the fees, I requested some of my relatives to help me. But I met with disappointment,” said Gulshan. 

The boy lives in a two-room thatched house with his mother and sister. A plumber by profession, his father Ganeswar died eight years back. “I always wanted to become an engineer. I studied hard and managed to crack the JEE Mains with a good rank. Unfortunately, I could not take admitted to NIT due to financial hardships,” he rued.

Mother Kabita said she was on cloud nine when people told her about her son’s result. But now, she is worried about Gulshan’s future as nobody is extending a helping hand for his admission. Gulsan requested the government to provide him with financial assistance for his admission. “I would be grateful if any government or private agency comes forward with monetary assistance and helps me fulfil my dream,” he added.

Those interested to help Gulsan can contact him on -7684986439.

