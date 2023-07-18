Proposal to open emergency medicine department at VIMSAR with AIIMS support

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a new development, the Veer Surendra Sai Insitute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla has initiated steps to set up a department of emergency medicine in the premier medical institution.

Superintendent of VIMSAR, Lalmohan Nayak said, “We know how crucial the ‘golden hour’ or the first hour after a major accident is for a patient. The emergency department will help us save many lives during the golden hour by prioritising their treatment and care through physicians from multiple departments like surgery, orthopaedic and medicine.” A dedicated emergency department will be the first point of contact for any critically ill/injured patient needing immediate medical attention, he added.

Explaining further, Nayak said the National Medical Council (NMC) has also made the emergency department mandatory for all medical colleges. “With the opening of the department, a PG degree course in Emergency Medicine will also be launched. The proposal is in the initial stages. We will hold a meeting in this regard on July 20 to discuss the modalities,” said Nayak. The proposal will then be moved to the government. AIIMS, Delhi will be extending support for setting up the department, Nayak informed.

The NMC made the emergency department mandatory for all medical colleges from the 2022-23 academic session. It also issued a notification in this regard on October 19, 2020, laying down manpower and equipment requirements so that medical colleges could take necessary steps in this regard. The medical college will also have to appoint doctors having specialisation in Emergency Medicine as faculty to teach the subject.

Official sources informed that VIMSAR will also sign an MoU with AIIMS to seek technical support.

Recently, Dr. Sanjeev Bhoi from AIIMS, Delhi, who is a native of Paikmal, Bargarh visited VIMSAR and stressed the need for opening an emergency medicine department. He had discussed with the authorities the requirements for opening the department and assured support from his end.

VIMSAR provides health care services to at least 10 districts of Western Odisha besides neighbouring states like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Though a trauma care centre was earlier proposed for VIMSAR, it could not materialise.

