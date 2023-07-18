Six arrested for gangster Bibhu’s murder in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Six persons have been arrested on charges of kidnapping and murdering notorious gangster Bibhu Sahoo and burning his body inside a forest in Jajpur district, police said on Monday.

Kendrapara SP Sandeep Sampat Madkar said the six criminals are Amit Pradhan (36) of Banagaon village within Gop police limits in Puri district, Hiranya Rout (25) of Chhanda, Sukant Das (31) and Rajkishor Lenka (24) of Badakul besides Subhakanta Behera (31) and Kamalakanta Behera (36) of Talasanga village in Marshaghai. Two four-wheelers, four motorcycles and two wooden handles of spades were seized from their possession.

Madkar said the accused had kidnapped Bibhu (52) at gunpoint from his native village Bhagabanpur in Marshaghai on May 31 evening. Later, they killed him and set his body on fire. During the investigation, police came to know that a burnt body was found in a forest in the Tomka area of Jajpur on June 1. During the postmortem of the body, doctors found a prosthetic eye which was identified by Bibhu’s wife.

The SP said gang rivalry over a collection of extortion money from different undisclosed sources is the reason behind the murder. All the accused were booked under sections 302 and 201 of IPC and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. More persons are likely to be arrested in this case, Madkar added.

