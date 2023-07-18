Home States Odisha

Students walk four km in Odisha to apprise collector of teacher crunch in school

On the day, soon after the school opened, the students came out of the school premises and started walking to meet the collector. 

Published: 18th July 2023 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Students marching to meet Mayurbhanj collector on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Hundreds of students of Subarnarekha Irrigation Project Composite School at Laxmiposi within Laxmiposi police limits walked for a few kilometres on Monday to meet the district collector Vineet Bhardwaj and apprise him of the shortage of teachers in the school.  

However, after covering four kilometres, when district administration officials and the school headmaster met the students midway and convinced them that their grievance will be addressed, the students returned to school. 

On the day, soon after the school opened, the students came out of the school premises and started walking to meet the collector. Though the teachers convinced the students that their demands for more teachers will be taken up with the higher authorities, the students did not pay heed.

They expressed discontentment that even though the school was taken over by the government five years back, it does not have sufficient teachers. For a student strength of 339, there are only three teachers in the school who teach students from Class-1 to Class X. Of the three teachers, one is engaged in the management of mid-day-meal (MDM).  

“The two other teachers cannot cover all classes from Class-1 to Class-X due to which courses remain incomplete every year, leading to a bad performance by students in the examinations,” the students said.

Since there was no solution to our problem, we decided to meet the collector sir in Baripada and apprise him of our demand, they said. Baripada sub-collector Iswar Chandra Naik, additional district education officers Diptimayee Nayak, Nityananda Barik and headmaster of the school Jawarharlal Mohanta met the students when they had walked more than 4 km and convinced them that their demands will be fulfilled soon. The students then returned to school by vehicles arranged by the officials.    

Five days ago, students of Dudhiani Panchayat High School in Purunapani walked over 25 kilometres to meet the sub-collector of Karanjia in Mayurbhanj district demanding electricity connection, new tube well and construction of a hostel,  kitchen and boundary for the school.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
students of Subarnarekha Irrigation Project Composite School Vineet Bhardwaj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp