Students walk four km in Odisha to apprise collector of teacher crunch in school

BARIPADA: Hundreds of students of Subarnarekha Irrigation Project Composite School at Laxmiposi within Laxmiposi police limits walked for a few kilometres on Monday to meet the district collector Vineet Bhardwaj and apprise him of the shortage of teachers in the school.

However, after covering four kilometres, when district administration officials and the school headmaster met the students midway and convinced them that their grievance will be addressed, the students returned to school.

On the day, soon after the school opened, the students came out of the school premises and started walking to meet the collector. Though the teachers convinced the students that their demands for more teachers will be taken up with the higher authorities, the students did not pay heed.

They expressed discontentment that even though the school was taken over by the government five years back, it does not have sufficient teachers. For a student strength of 339, there are only three teachers in the school who teach students from Class-1 to Class X. Of the three teachers, one is engaged in the management of mid-day-meal (MDM).

“The two other teachers cannot cover all classes from Class-1 to Class-X due to which courses remain incomplete every year, leading to a bad performance by students in the examinations,” the students said.

Since there was no solution to our problem, we decided to meet the collector sir in Baripada and apprise him of our demand, they said. Baripada sub-collector Iswar Chandra Naik, additional district education officers Diptimayee Nayak, Nityananda Barik and headmaster of the school Jawarharlal Mohanta met the students when they had walked more than 4 km and convinced them that their demands will be fulfilled soon. The students then returned to school by vehicles arranged by the officials.

Five days ago, students of Dudhiani Panchayat High School in Purunapani walked over 25 kilometres to meet the sub-collector of Karanjia in Mayurbhanj district demanding electricity connection, new tube well and construction of a hostel, kitchen and boundary for the school.

