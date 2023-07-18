Trader-vendor tiff shuts Market Building in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Unit-II Market Building has been shut again for an indefinite period from Monday following agitation by traders demanding immediate eviction of makeshift vendors.

Members of the Unit II Central Market Traders’ Association said they were forced to launch a protest since the civic body failed to address their grievances despite several requests. The association said it has given three days time to the BMC to resolve the issue. “The market will remain shut till the matter is sorted,” it stated.

Association secretary Sisir Panda said there have been several rounds of meetings since the last year. “In the recent meeting held 15 days back, the BMC authorities assured that the vendors will be shifted within three to four days. However, the civic body has not been able to take any strong measure in this regard,” he complained.

The traders alleged that temporary vendors were continuing business in the area despite restrictions on the encroachment of the footpath. “This has been causing congestion at the market complex, especially during the evenings when the footfall is high. The makeshift vendors even litter the places and misbehave with the public,” they claimed.

While all 213 traders have downed their shutters, association members said traders of Keshari Mall and other temporary vendors outside the complex have also extended their support to the protest. Meanwhile, the makeshift vendors’ group alleged that it was the traders who littered the place and caused a nuisance to evict them from the area despite the fact that they were doing it legally with permission from the civic authorities. “There is already a court order asking BMC to ensure rehabilitation measures before evicting us from the place,” said a vendor while speaking to the media.

Contacted, municipal commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the BMC is looking into the matter. “As there is a court order, the civic body will try to find a way in which the matter is sorted within a day or two,” he added.

