Vehicular movement disrupted as portion of bridge on Kolkata-Chennai NH 16 collapses in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR/BHUBANESWAR: Vehicular movement on the Kolkata-Chennai busy NH 16 was disrupted after a portion of a bridge near Rasulpur block office in Jajpur district caved in on Tuesday morning.

Locals first spotted when one side of the bridge on the six-lane highway collapsed making a huge sound. A major accident was averted as no vehicles were plying on the highway.

"We heard a loud sound immediately after a truck passed through the bridge towards Bhubaneswar. Before we could imagine what happened, saw a portion of the bridge has already collapsed. We rushed to the spot and stopped vehicles coming on the route," said a roadside vendor.

Later, informed police arrived there and controlled vehicular movement on the NH between Panikoili and Chandikhole stretch. The police diverted hundreds of stranded vehicles to decongest the traffic on the stretch. The affected stretch has now been barricaded to avoid mishap.

"Traffic was diverted to make smooth movement of vehicles through other side of the highway. Police personnel have been deployed on both sides of the collapsed bridge to divert vehicles," said a police official.

A team of officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has visited the spot and inspected the bridge. Although exact reason behind the collapse is yet to be ascertained, NHAI project director (Chandikhole) JP Verma said it could be due to structural failure.

"Preliminary investigation suggests a portion of the bridge constructed in 2006-07 has collapsed due to structural failure. A technical team has arrived at the spot to ascertain the reasons behind the failure. A probe will be conducted and action will be taken as per findings. Vehicular movement on this side of the highway will remain suspended till a new bridge is constructed," he said.

