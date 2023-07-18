Youths held for making reel on railway track in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on Monday arrested two youths for allegedly making videos for social media on the tracks of Cuttack railway station.

The two were identified as SK Sahil alias Sonu (22) and SK Sohel (19), both belonging to Saheed Nagar in Bhubaneswar. They own a fast food business in Cuttack and stay at a rented accommodation near Odia Bazar.

The RPF personnel were conducting a drive against undesirable elements at the railway station at around 2.45 pm when they noticed that one of the duo was sitting on the railway tracks while the other was engaged in making a reel with his mobile phone. Soon the RPF personnel noticed that a goods train was coming from Paradip's side and the distance of the train from the place where the duo was present, was around 600 to 700 metres.

Though they instructed the youths to leave the place immediately, the duo reportedly paid no heed. “Since the youths ignored our warning, they were arrested under relevant sections of the Railway Act, 1989 for performing stunts and making reels on the railway track,” said RPF IIC, Cuttack Post, Anil Kumar Singh.

