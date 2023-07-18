Home States Odisha

Youths held for making reel on railway track in Odisha

THE Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on Monday arrested two youths for allegedly making videos for social media on the tracks of Cuttack railway station. 

Published: 18th July 2023 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

making reel on railway track

The two arrested youths | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on Monday arrested two youths for allegedly making videos for social media on the tracks of Cuttack railway station. 

The two were identified as SK Sahil alias Sonu (22) and SK Sohel (19), both belonging to Saheed Nagar in Bhubaneswar. They own a fast food business in Cuttack and stay at a rented accommodation near Odia Bazar.

The RPF personnel were conducting a drive against undesirable elements at the railway station at around 2.45 pm when they noticed that one of the duo was sitting on the railway tracks while the other was engaged in making a reel with his mobile phone. Soon the RPF personnel noticed that a goods train was coming from Paradip's side and the distance of the train from the place where the duo was present, was around 600 to 700 metres. 

Though they instructed the youths to leave the place immediately, the duo reportedly paid no heed. “Since the youths ignored our warning, they were arrested under relevant sections of the Railway Act, 1989 for performing stunts and making reels on the railway track,” said RPF IIC, Cuttack Post, Anil Kumar Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railway Protection Force making reel on railway track

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp