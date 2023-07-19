Home States Odisha

6-year-old administered injection at medicine shop in Jajpur, dies  

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  In a shocking incident, a six-year-old boy died allegedly after being administered an injection over-the-counter by a medicine shop owner in Mugupada village under Dasarathpur police station limits in Jajpur district. 

The deceased was identified as Omm, the son of one Surendra Mallick of Mugupada, police said.
Sources said the minor boy, who was suffering from diarrhoea, was taken by his family to a medicine store owned by Mitu Pati at Mandrakhand Chhak on Monday afternoon.

The medicine shop owner reportedly administered two injections without the doctor’s prescriptions to the boy, following which he lost consciousness. He was immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Jajpur Town where doctors declared him brought dead.

After hearing Omm was dead, the medicine shop owner, Mitu Pati who had accompanied the minor child to the DHH, fled from the hospital. The family members of the deceased lodged a complaint in this regard at Dashrathpur police station on Monday night alleging that the medicine shop owner was responsible for the death of their son.

“Our son was suffering from diarrhoea and we took him to the medicine shop owned by Mitu Pati. The shop owner administered two injections after which my child died,” said Kunalata, mother of the deceased.

“The medicine shop owner is absconding. Based on the complaint, we have registered a case and started an investigation. We are trying to trace him,” said a police official.

