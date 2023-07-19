Body of lady postmaster with multiple stab wounds recovered from forest in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Shockwaves spread in Sundargarh’s Lefripada block after police recovered the mutilated body of a lady branch postmaster from a forest on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Snigdha Manjari Pradhan (24) of nearby Tiklipada village. Snigdha was the branch postmaster of the Telendihi post office.

Police sources said she was brutally murdered and her body disposed of in a forest located between Kurumkela and Belsariapada. Snigdha died after being stabbed multiple times. A knife was found lodged in her body when police recovered it.

After murdering Snigdha, the unidentified killer used her mobile phone to send a message to her mother giving details about the branch postmaster’s death and the location of her body. A senior police officer said on working days, Snigdha used to stay in a rented house at Telendihi. She was last seen on Monday morning when she left Tiklipada and reached Lefripada. When she did not reach her rented house, the landlord became worried and informed her mother Shanti. Subsequently, her mother lodged a missing complaint in the Lepfripada police station.

In the afternoon, Shanti received a message with a screenshot on WhatsApp from Snigdha’s number informing her about the branch postmaster’s murder and the location of her body. The message also stated that one Nayan Seth was Snigdha’s lover. He was also murdered and his body was disposed of in Sarafgarh.

On being informed about the WhatsApp message, Lefripada police along with a scientific team rushed to the forest location. Snigdha’s body with multiple stab injuries was recovered and sent for autopsy.

The officer said the claim about Nayan’s murder turned out to be fake. “Police suspect the murder could be a fallout of love triangle or failed love or monetary dispute. All angles are being investigated. Efforts are underway to nab the killer and ascertain the motive behind the gruesome murder,” he added.



