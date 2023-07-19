On road to 2024, BJP struck by an organisational freeze

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid an early Assembly election buzz and the BJP in a state of organisational disarray, President Manmohan Samal seems to have an unenviable task of reviving the almost defunct structures and unifying factions where top leaders do not see eye to eye.

However, even as Samal is chosen to lead the party to the next Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, his hands are tied as he is not able to form a team of his own even after four months of his new assignment. The Mandal (block), district and state committees of the party have gone into a sleeping mode as the sitting functionaries are not sure about their future under the new arrangement.

Formation of booth committees, which is a ritual before every election ever since introduced by former party president Amit Shah, has come to a grinding halt after the change of guard in the state unit. Uncertain about the future of the existing committees, party functionaries from booth to state level have signed themselves off from their responsibilities.

Presidents of BJP’s frontal wings, state vice-presidents and general secretaries are no more visible in media briefings leaving the job to a few party spokespersons.“There is an air of uncertainty within the party. Office-bearers of the old team are only doing the job they are assigned by the party president. They are not active as no one is sure about their role in the new set-up. Such a situation should not be allowed to continue in an election year as there is hardly any time for the party to get into election mode,” said a senior leader of the party wishing not to be named.

As a message has been sent out that Samal wants a complete revamp of the party structure with the replacement of most of the district unit presidents, there is a complete halt in organisational activities.

“Of the 36 organisational districts of the BJP in the state, around 20 districts committees are non-functional. The remaining districts are partially functional as their district presidents are aspiring to contest the next Assembly elections,” another leader told TNIE.

BHUBANESWAR: Amid an early Assembly election buzz and the BJP in a state of organisational disarray, President Manmohan Samal seems to have an unenviable task of reviving the almost defunct structures and unifying factions where top leaders do not see eye to eye. However, even as Samal is chosen to lead the party to the next Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, his hands are tied as he is not able to form a team of his own even after four months of his new assignment. The Mandal (block), district and state committees of the party have gone into a sleeping mode as the sitting functionaries are not sure about their future under the new arrangement. Formation of booth committees, which is a ritual before every election ever since introduced by former party president Amit Shah, has come to a grinding halt after the change of guard in the state unit. Uncertain about the future of the existing committees, party functionaries from booth to state level have signed themselves off from their responsibilities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Presidents of BJP’s frontal wings, state vice-presidents and general secretaries are no more visible in media briefings leaving the job to a few party spokespersons.“There is an air of uncertainty within the party. Office-bearers of the old team are only doing the job they are assigned by the party president. They are not active as no one is sure about their role in the new set-up. Such a situation should not be allowed to continue in an election year as there is hardly any time for the party to get into election mode,” said a senior leader of the party wishing not to be named. As a message has been sent out that Samal wants a complete revamp of the party structure with the replacement of most of the district unit presidents, there is a complete halt in organisational activities. “Of the 36 organisational districts of the BJP in the state, around 20 districts committees are non-functional. The remaining districts are partially functional as their district presidents are aspiring to contest the next Assembly elections,” another leader told TNIE.