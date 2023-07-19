Home States Odisha

Prez Murmu confers Bhoomi Samman award in Odisha

The Odisha team was represented by Satyabrata Sahu, additional chief secretary to government in the Revenue and Disaster Management department and other officers.

Published: 19th July 2023

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu along with other dignitaries at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday conferred the Bhoomi Samman Award on Odisha as the best state in the country for its outstanding contribution to achieving the objectives of the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP).

Around 19 districts of Odisha out of 68 in the country have attained 100 per cent objectives of the programme in six components. Odisha has emerged as a pioneer in the digitisation of land records and public services thereby reducing physical interface and intermediaries as part of the Revenue and Disaster Management department’s efforts. Official sources said all the 34 services of the department can be applied, tracked and availed online.

The six components in which the 19 districts attained 100 pc of its objectives are the digitisation of textual and spatial records, integration of textual and spatial data, computerisation of deputy sub-registrar/sub-registrar offices, integration of tehsil and registration offices and construction of modern record room.

All the other districts have been directed to expedite 100 pc attainment of DILRMP objectives by March 2024. The Odisha team was represented by Satyabrata Sahu, additional chief secretary to the government in the Revenue and Disaster Management department and other officers.

