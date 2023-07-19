Prez Murmu confers Bhoomi Samman award in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday conferred the Bhoomi Samman Award on Odisha as the best state in the country for its outstanding contribution to achieving the objectives of the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP).

Congratulations @rdmodisha & district administrations as #Odisha has been conferred with ‘Bhoomi Samman’ by Hon’ble @rashtrapatibhvn, Smt. Draupadi Murmu for outstanding contribution to Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme. #Odisha is a pioneer in digitisation of… pic.twitter.com/ImjBUltFJX — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) July 18, 2023

Around 19 districts of Odisha out of 68 in the country have attained 100 per cent objectives of the programme in six components. Odisha has emerged as a pioneer in the digitisation of land records and public services thereby reducing physical interface and intermediaries as part of the Revenue and Disaster Management department’s efforts. Official sources said all the 34 services of the department can be applied, tracked and availed online.

The six components in which the 19 districts attained 100 pc of its objectives are the digitisation of textual and spatial records, integration of textual and spatial data, computerisation of deputy sub-registrar/sub-registrar offices, integration of tehsil and registration offices and construction of modern record room.

All the other districts have been directed to expedite 100 pc attainment of DILRMP objectives by March 2024. The Odisha team was represented by Satyabrata Sahu, additional chief secretary to the government in the Revenue and Disaster Management department and other officers.

