Some MPs trying to scuttle projects in Odisha, says CM Naveen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik once again flagged the Centre’s neglect of Odisha on several key issues and asked his MPs to raise them during the monsoon session of the Parliament.

Presiding over the meeting of the BJD parliamentary party on Tuesday, Naveen referred to the constant neglect in the transfer of state share and central funds to Odisha and said MPs should raise the demand for ‘Special Focus State’ status.

The Centre’s neglect in providing houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is also another issue that will be raised in the coming session along with the stoppage of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. The BJD chief also reiterated that the Centre has forgotten women’s reservations in the legislative set-up of the country, party sources added.

Leader of BJD in Lok Sabha Pinaki Mishra said the CM expressed concern over attempts by certain MPs from the state to scuttle projects initiated by the Odisha government and cited examples of the Puri heritage corridor and Ekamra Kshetra projects. Naveen said all MPs from Odisha, irrespective of party affiliations, should work towards implementation of these projects which are being taken up in the interest of the state, Mishra stated.

The party will raise neglect to the state in the matters of national highways, the railway network in six districts and poor banking, mobile and digital connectivity. Issues like the non-evacuation of surplus par-boiled rice by FCI, non-payment of dues, non-implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report for MSP, and irregular supply of fertilisers will also be discussed by the BJD during the session.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik once again flagged the Centre’s neglect of Odisha on several key issues and asked his MPs to raise them during the monsoon session of the Parliament. Presiding over the meeting of the BJD parliamentary party on Tuesday, Naveen referred to the constant neglect in the transfer of state share and central funds to Odisha and said MPs should raise the demand for ‘Special Focus State’ status. The Centre’s neglect in providing houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is also another issue that will be raised in the coming session along with the stoppage of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. The BJD chief also reiterated that the Centre has forgotten women’s reservations in the legislative set-up of the country, party sources added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Leader of BJD in Lok Sabha Pinaki Mishra said the CM expressed concern over attempts by certain MPs from the state to scuttle projects initiated by the Odisha government and cited examples of the Puri heritage corridor and Ekamra Kshetra projects. Naveen said all MPs from Odisha, irrespective of party affiliations, should work towards implementation of these projects which are being taken up in the interest of the state, Mishra stated. The party will raise neglect to the state in the matters of national highways, the railway network in six districts and poor banking, mobile and digital connectivity. Issues like the non-evacuation of surplus par-boiled rice by FCI, non-payment of dues, non-implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report for MSP, and irregular supply of fertilisers will also be discussed by the BJD during the session.